Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled in the heart of Frisco. 3 bedrooms 2 bath ready for immediate occupancy, Galley kitchen with new ss appliances, fridge and washer and dryer included ,granite counters. New Cedar board on board fenced backyard, new outdoor shed and hot water heater. Pet ok upon approval. 1 yr plus lease, credit and background check required.