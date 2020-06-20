9270 Snowberry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Super Location in the Center of Frisco! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths. One Large Game Room Up. Custom Paint Throughout. Master Up with Balcony. One Bedroom with One Full Bath Down. Nearby parks include Superdrome and Frisco Central Park. Great Value! Don't Miss It!