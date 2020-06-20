All apartments in Frisco
9270 Snowberry Drive

9270 Snowberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9270 Snowberry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Super Location in the Center of Frisco! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths. One Large Game Room Up. Custom Paint Throughout. Master Up with Balcony. One Bedroom with One Full Bath Down. Nearby parks include Superdrome and Frisco Central Park. Great Value! Don't Miss It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
9270 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9270 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 9270 Snowberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9270 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 Snowberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9270 Snowberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9270 Snowberry Drive offers parking.
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 Snowberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have a pool?
No, 9270 Snowberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9270 Snowberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9270 Snowberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

