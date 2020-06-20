Super Location in the Center of Frisco! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths. One Large Game Room Up. Custom Paint Throughout. Master Up with Balcony. One Bedroom with One Full Bath Down. Nearby parks include Superdrome and Frisco Central Park. Great Value! Don't Miss It!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9270 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
9270 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9270 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 9270 Snowberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9270 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.