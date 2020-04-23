All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

8681 Holly Street

8681 Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

8681 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This three bedroom charmer feels like a single family home once inside. Perfect for those looking for a home with no carpet. Featuring laminate & ceramic tile flooring, this is the perfect layout with the master bedroom located on the ground floor. The two bedrooms upstairs are very large and has a full bathroom to share. There is a half bath on the ground level as well. The spacious laundry room is in the perfect spot, between the secondary rooms, so the kids can do their own laundry. Located near the National Video Game Museum and near Toyota Stadium, you will find loads of things to do and see in Frisco. Shopping and dining are just the beginning of discovering the City of Frisco. Make this one yours now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8681 Holly Street have any available units?
8681 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8681 Holly Street have?
Some of 8681 Holly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8681 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8681 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8681 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8681 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8681 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 8681 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 8681 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8681 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8681 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8681 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8681 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8681 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8681 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8681 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

