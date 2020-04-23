8681 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This three bedroom charmer feels like a single family home once inside. Perfect for those looking for a home with no carpet. Featuring laminate & ceramic tile flooring, this is the perfect layout with the master bedroom located on the ground floor. The two bedrooms upstairs are very large and has a full bathroom to share. There is a half bath on the ground level as well. The spacious laundry room is in the perfect spot, between the secondary rooms, so the kids can do their own laundry. Located near the National Video Game Museum and near Toyota Stadium, you will find loads of things to do and see in Frisco. Shopping and dining are just the beginning of discovering the City of Frisco. Make this one yours now.