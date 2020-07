Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,519 Sq Ft of space with a formal Dining Room in a quiet neighborhood. Large Backyard with lots of privacy and space to entertain. Recently updated including laminate floors, HVAC and Roof. Perfect for a small family and walking distance to schools and parks! Schedule your showing today! This home won't last long!