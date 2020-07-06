8657 Ludlow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this beautiful and recently updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house built in 2014, tall ceilings, a lot of natural lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, decorative fireplace, LED lights throughout the house, large master suite, patio area with view to the open green landscaping, desired location in a quiet neighborhood, near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to DNT. Top rated Frisco ISD schools only minutes away. Landlord is looking for a responsible long-term tenant.

$2000 per month for 18 month lease. $2100 per month for 12 month lease.