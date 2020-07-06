All apartments in Frisco
8657 Ludlow Drive
8657 Ludlow Drive

8657 Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8657 Ludlow Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this beautiful and recently updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house built in 2014, tall ceilings, a lot of natural lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, decorative fireplace, LED lights throughout the house, large master suite, patio area with view to the open green landscaping, desired location in a quiet neighborhood, near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to DNT. Top rated Frisco ISD schools only minutes away. Landlord is looking for a responsible long-term tenant.
$2000 per month for 18 month lease. $2100 per month for 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8657 Ludlow Drive have any available units?
8657 Ludlow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8657 Ludlow Drive have?
Some of 8657 Ludlow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8657 Ludlow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8657 Ludlow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8657 Ludlow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8657 Ludlow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8657 Ludlow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8657 Ludlow Drive offers parking.
Does 8657 Ludlow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8657 Ludlow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8657 Ludlow Drive have a pool?
No, 8657 Ludlow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8657 Ludlow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8657 Ludlow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8657 Ludlow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8657 Ludlow Drive has units with dishwashers.

