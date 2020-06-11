8608 Prescott Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Light and Bright, recently-updated ,Drees built, 4 bed and 2 full bath . Feeds to Frisco ISD Schools . Hard wood and tile floors, Great Master with a sitting area , master bath ,double vanity, jetted tub and seperate shower.

Huge kitchen with island, SS appliances , granite counter top, and very large breakfast bar, lots of cabinets. Oversized garage 25' deep.Close to the Stonebriar mall, shops, tons of restaurants & grocery stores. Close to Major Hwys.

