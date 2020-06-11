All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8608 Prescott Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8608 Prescott Circle
Last updated October 20 2019 at 6:50 AM

8608 Prescott Circle

8608 Prescott Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8608 Prescott Circle, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and Bright, recently-updated ,Drees built, 4 bed and 2 full bath . Feeds to Frisco ISD Schools . Hard wood and tile floors, Great Master with a sitting area , master bath ,double vanity, jetted tub and seperate shower.
Huge kitchen with island, SS appliances , granite counter top, and very large breakfast bar, lots of cabinets. Oversized garage 25' deep.Close to the Stonebriar mall, shops, tons of restaurants & grocery stores. Close to Major Hwys.
Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Prescott Circle have any available units?
8608 Prescott Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Prescott Circle have?
Some of 8608 Prescott Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Prescott Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Prescott Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Prescott Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Prescott Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8608 Prescott Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Prescott Circle offers parking.
Does 8608 Prescott Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Prescott Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Prescott Circle have a pool?
No, 8608 Prescott Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Prescott Circle have accessible units?
No, 8608 Prescott Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Prescott Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Prescott Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District