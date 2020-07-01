All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:55 AM

8608 PRESCOTT

8608 Prescott Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Prescott Cir, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful recently-updated 4 bedroom, two bathroom home. SUPERB LOCATION. Easy access to
Preston Road & Dallas North Tollway. Close to the Stonebriar mall, shops, tons of restaurants & grocery stores. LOTs of storage & counter space, modern stainless appliances, island, serving bar & granite countertops. Large bright & open living area with fireplace. Split master bedroom with sitting area overlooking expansive back yard. Updated spa shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet, FRESHLY painted,Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings. Pristinely landscaped yard and covered patio. Recently replaced roof & AC system. Huge 2-car garage with a built-in workbench. Community has a neighborhood pool & park also. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

