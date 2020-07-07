8543 Jacobs Street

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new and located in the heart of Frisco, this 2 story townhome is the perfect blend of urban living with thriving city of Frisco. Modern style and high end finishes are standard in this townhome. It is located in Frisco Square, walking distance to cinema, award winning restaurants, and Toyota stadium. Frisco Square is like a mini city within a city. Each month it offers events like Music in the square, $2 deals at local restaurants, etc. Money magazine has named Frisco top 100 places to live for unbeatable quality of life. This townhome is minutes from companies including the Dallas Cowboys facility and world class shopping. This is truly an amazing property with style and the convenience of city life.