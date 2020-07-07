All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

8543 Jacobs Street

8543 Jacobs St
Location

8543 Jacobs St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new and located in the heart of Frisco, this 2 story townhome is the perfect blend of urban living with thriving city of Frisco. Modern style and high end finishes are standard in this townhome. It is located in Frisco Square, walking distance to cinema, award winning restaurants, and Toyota stadium. Frisco Square is like a mini city within a city. Each month it offers events like Music in the square, $2 deals at local restaurants, etc. Money magazine has named Frisco top 100 places to live for unbeatable quality of life. This townhome is minutes from companies including the Dallas Cowboys facility and world class shopping. This is truly an amazing property with style and the convenience of city life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 Jacobs Street have any available units?
8543 Jacobs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8543 Jacobs Street have?
Some of 8543 Jacobs Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 Jacobs Street currently offering any rent specials?
8543 Jacobs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 Jacobs Street pet-friendly?
No, 8543 Jacobs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8543 Jacobs Street offer parking?
Yes, 8543 Jacobs Street offers parking.
Does 8543 Jacobs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8543 Jacobs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 Jacobs Street have a pool?
No, 8543 Jacobs Street does not have a pool.
Does 8543 Jacobs Street have accessible units?
No, 8543 Jacobs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8543 Jacobs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8543 Jacobs Street has units with dishwashers.

