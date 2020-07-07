All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8521 Marion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8521 Marion Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8521 Marion Drive

8521 Marion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8521 Marion Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SUPER CLEAN, MOVE IN READY! AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD! Easy to maintain backyard (not a ton of mowing!)
Designer paint colors, REAL wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. NO CARPET! Even wood in the bedrooms! Stacked formals, powder bath and master bedroom down. Family room is open to the Kitchen. Two full baths and beds 2, 3 and 4 along with a game room are all upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops and GE stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included (if fridge breaks, landlord will not pay to repair). Wood staircase with iron balusters. Big patio and nice fence complete this beautiful home! Great Community with Pool, Walking Trail, Playground! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Marion Drive have any available units?
8521 Marion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Marion Drive have?
Some of 8521 Marion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Marion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Marion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Marion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Marion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Marion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8521 Marion Drive offers parking.
Does 8521 Marion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Marion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Marion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8521 Marion Drive has a pool.
Does 8521 Marion Drive have accessible units?
No, 8521 Marion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Marion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 Marion Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District