8521 Marion Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SUPER CLEAN, MOVE IN READY! AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD! Easy to maintain backyard (not a ton of mowing!)

Designer paint colors, REAL wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. NO CARPET! Even wood in the bedrooms! Stacked formals, powder bath and master bedroom down. Family room is open to the Kitchen. Two full baths and beds 2, 3 and 4 along with a game room are all upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops and GE stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included (if fridge breaks, landlord will not pay to repair). Wood staircase with iron balusters. Big patio and nice fence complete this beautiful home! Great Community with Pool, Walking Trail, Playground! Pets considered on a case by case basis.