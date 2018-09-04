8520 Timber Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 4 Bed Single Story home located on a cul de sac street within walking distance to parks and award winning elementary school! Home features wood style tiles, modern paint and fixtures, updated kitchen flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Great size living room with Gas Fireplace, Built ins, and wall of window over looking backyard. Huge Kitchen with lots of storage, SS appliances, mosaic backsplash, painted cabinets and large granite counters. Upgraded carpet in spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom remodeled with painted cabinets, updated tiles in shower, floor and around tub. Big backyard with mature trees, open patio and tall private fence.