8520 Timber Crest
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

8520 Timber Crest

8520 Timber Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Timber Crest Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 4 Bed Single Story home located on a cul de sac street within walking distance to parks and award winning elementary school! Home features wood style tiles, modern paint and fixtures, updated kitchen flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Great size living room with Gas Fireplace, Built ins, and wall of window over looking backyard. Huge Kitchen with lots of storage, SS appliances, mosaic backsplash, painted cabinets and large granite counters. Upgraded carpet in spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom remodeled with painted cabinets, updated tiles in shower, floor and around tub. Big backyard with mature trees, open patio and tall private fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Timber Crest have any available units?
8520 Timber Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Timber Crest have?
Some of 8520 Timber Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Timber Crest currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Timber Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Timber Crest pet-friendly?
No, 8520 Timber Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8520 Timber Crest offer parking?
Yes, 8520 Timber Crest offers parking.
Does 8520 Timber Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Timber Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Timber Crest have a pool?
No, 8520 Timber Crest does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Timber Crest have accessible units?
No, 8520 Timber Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Timber Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 Timber Crest has units with dishwashers.

