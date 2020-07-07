All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8472 Preston North Drive

8472 Preston North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8472 Preston North Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE 2 bed 1 bath mobile home in Frisco. Large fenced yard with additional parking. Open floorplan and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Walking distance to community park. Easy access to highways and schools. $125 admin fee due at application approval. All applications and pets must be approved by the owner. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet refundable plus $15-25 per month per pet. Tenant required to provide renter's insurance. Each adult over 18 must apply. No Section 8. Incomplete applications won't be processed. ASK ABOUT DECEMBER SPECIAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8472 Preston North Drive have any available units?
8472 Preston North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8472 Preston North Drive have?
Some of 8472 Preston North Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8472 Preston North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8472 Preston North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8472 Preston North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8472 Preston North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8472 Preston North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8472 Preston North Drive offers parking.
Does 8472 Preston North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8472 Preston North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8472 Preston North Drive have a pool?
No, 8472 Preston North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8472 Preston North Drive have accessible units?
No, 8472 Preston North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8472 Preston North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8472 Preston North Drive has units with dishwashers.

