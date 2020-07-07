8472 Preston North Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE 2 bed 1 bath mobile home in Frisco. Large fenced yard with additional parking. Open floorplan and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Walking distance to community park. Easy access to highways and schools. $125 admin fee due at application approval. All applications and pets must be approved by the owner. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet refundable plus $15-25 per month per pet. Tenant required to provide renter's insurance. Each adult over 18 must apply. No Section 8. Incomplete applications won't be processed. ASK ABOUT DECEMBER SPECIAL