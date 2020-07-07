All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:09 PM

8447 Canal Street

8447 Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

8447 Canal St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Colonial Style Town Home in The Canals at Grand Park! Wide open Park across the street. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2,050 sq. ft. This home features:Furnished, Private study off entrance, Impressive open spindle staircase, large island with lots of counter space,Gas cook top,Tankless Water Heater,Refrigerator,Private Patio,Gas hook up in patio area,2 Car garage,Washer and Dryer,Beautiful Master Bath,Access to Community center which includes:Work Out Area,2 pools,Kitchen,Media rooms,Activity room,Dog Park and shower area.Pets subject to owner approval.$350 deposit per pet. Application Fee-$50 per adult 18 and older.You must have good credit,income 3 times monthly rent,no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8447 Canal Street have any available units?
8447 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8447 Canal Street have?
Some of 8447 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8447 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8447 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8447 Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8447 Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 8447 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 8447 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 8447 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8447 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8447 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 8447 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 8447 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8447 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8447 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8447 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

