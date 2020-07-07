8447 Canal Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Colonial Style Town Home in The Canals at Grand Park! Wide open Park across the street. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2,050 sq. ft. This home features:Furnished, Private study off entrance, Impressive open spindle staircase, large island with lots of counter space,Gas cook top,Tankless Water Heater,Refrigerator,Private Patio,Gas hook up in patio area,2 Car garage,Washer and Dryer,Beautiful Master Bath,Access to Community center which includes:Work Out Area,2 pools,Kitchen,Media rooms,Activity room,Dog Park and shower area.Pets subject to owner approval.$350 deposit per pet. Application Fee-$50 per adult 18 and older.You must have good credit,income 3 times monthly rent,no previous evictions.