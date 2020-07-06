8444 Library Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious, 3 story custom townhome in the heart of Frisco. Great curb appeal. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen includes island w breakfast bar, ss appliances & granite. Family room includes a wonderful fireplace, built-ins, and is open to kitchen. Great floor plan for entertaining with wonderful flow from dining room to family room. Master, guest, and utility on second floor. Game room with wet bar also on second floor. Third floor includes secondary bedrooms & baths. Backyard has a covered patio & iron fence. New flooring, tankless water heater & HVAC system. Walking distance to Frisco downtown, Toyota Stadium. Just a few miles to The Star, Baylor Scott & White, Children Medical & Scottish Rite.