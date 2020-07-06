All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8444 Library Street

8444 Library Street · No Longer Available
Location

8444 Library Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious, 3 story custom townhome in the heart of Frisco. Great curb appeal. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen includes island w breakfast bar, ss appliances & granite. Family room includes a wonderful fireplace, built-ins, and is open to kitchen. Great floor plan for entertaining with wonderful flow from dining room to family room. Master, guest, and utility on second floor. Game room with wet bar also on second floor. Third floor includes secondary bedrooms & baths. Backyard has a covered patio & iron fence. New flooring, tankless water heater & HVAC system. Walking distance to Frisco downtown, Toyota Stadium. Just a few miles to The Star, Baylor Scott & White, Children Medical & Scottish Rite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8444 Library Street have any available units?
8444 Library Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8444 Library Street have?
Some of 8444 Library Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8444 Library Street currently offering any rent specials?
8444 Library Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8444 Library Street pet-friendly?
No, 8444 Library Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8444 Library Street offer parking?
Yes, 8444 Library Street offers parking.
Does 8444 Library Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8444 Library Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8444 Library Street have a pool?
No, 8444 Library Street does not have a pool.
Does 8444 Library Street have accessible units?
No, 8444 Library Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8444 Library Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8444 Library Street has units with dishwashers.

