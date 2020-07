Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Complete Upgrade! This house is beautiful and ready for you! Hardwood floors throughout most of the homes including the bedrooms. Wet areas have tile, new paint and baseboards throughout the home, bathrooms have been updated, tons of natural lighting shows through this beauty. Highly-rated schools, walking distance to schools, quiet neighborhood. Pets on a case by case basis. More pictures coming soon.