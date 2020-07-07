All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8301 Canal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8301 Canal Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8301 Canal Street

8301 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8301 Canal Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Ideal location!! This floorplan offers 2 home offices, 3 beds and 2 car garage. This townhome is in the heart of Frisco minutes to the DNT with beautiful wood floors downstairs, all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer! Open concept kitchen and den with formal dining and study down in the front of the townhome. 3 bedrooms up with separate laundry. Charming fenced private courtyard with lockable rear gate. New amenity center and convenient location to all Frisco has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Canal Street have any available units?
8301 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Canal Street have?
Some of 8301 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8301 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 8301 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 8301 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District