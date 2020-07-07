8301 Canal Street

Amenities

Ideal location!! This floorplan offers 2 home offices, 3 beds and 2 car garage. This townhome is in the heart of Frisco minutes to the DNT with beautiful wood floors downstairs, all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer! Open concept kitchen and den with formal dining and study down in the front of the townhome. 3 bedrooms up with separate laundry. Charming fenced private courtyard with lockable rear gate. New amenity center and convenient location to all Frisco has to offer.