Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher media room microwave refrigerator

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Well maintained, open floor plan, light and bright, hardwoods throughout,granite counter tops, tons of storage. Close to North Dallas Tollway, located in the heart of Frisco Town Square which includes a movie theater, restaurants and tons more. Walking distance to Pizza Hut Park along with tons of shopping. A must see, brand new hot water heater! Washer and dryer and refrigerator are included.Please no smokers.