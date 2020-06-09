All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8131 Snowmass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8131 Snowmass Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:19 PM

8131 Snowmass Drive

8131 Snowmass Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8131 Snowmass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW LUXURY HOME! 3 full beds, 3.5 baths. Beautiful Townhome located in the heart of Frisco. Home features Gourmet kitchen with Quartz expensive counters, SS appliances including washer and dryer, tankless water heater, and huge patio on third floor for relaxing out. Frisco headquarters and practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, which spans 91 acres and includes retail, restaurant and office space. The city also boasts over thirty park sites totaling 1,369 acres with hiking and biking trails and several playgrounds for family fun. Minutes drive to drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper and many more). Community has pool and green belt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Snowmass Drive have any available units?
8131 Snowmass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 Snowmass Drive have?
Some of 8131 Snowmass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Snowmass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Snowmass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Snowmass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8131 Snowmass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8131 Snowmass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8131 Snowmass Drive offers parking.
Does 8131 Snowmass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 Snowmass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Snowmass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8131 Snowmass Drive has a pool.
Does 8131 Snowmass Drive have accessible units?
No, 8131 Snowmass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Snowmass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 Snowmass Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District