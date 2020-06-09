8131 Snowmass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW LUXURY HOME! 3 full beds, 3.5 baths. Beautiful Townhome located in the heart of Frisco. Home features Gourmet kitchen with Quartz expensive counters, SS appliances including washer and dryer, tankless water heater, and huge patio on third floor for relaxing out. Frisco headquarters and practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, which spans 91 acres and includes retail, restaurant and office space. The city also boasts over thirty park sites totaling 1,369 acres with hiking and biking trails and several playgrounds for family fun. Minutes drive to drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper and many more). Community has pool and green belt.