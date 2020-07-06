8074 Palisades Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Recently Updated! The home is situated on an interior lot with a large backyard and it features a popular Lennar split bedroom layout. Upon entering the home you will find the formal living and dining areas which offer lots of natural light. The family room has a beautiful gas fireplace and windows overlooking the east-facing backyard. The spacious kitchen includes a recently replaced oven and microwave, a center island, and an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. The backyard features an open patio and plenty of grass for kids and pets. The community pool and playground that are located close, and it's also near the elementary school. $75 per month community fee plus rent.