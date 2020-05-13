3-2-2. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF FRISCO. FANTASTIC SIZE YARD. LARGE COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. GREAT BRICK FIREPLACE. GARDEN WINDOW IN BREAKFAST NOOK. CHARMING HOME & NEIGHBORHOOD AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT FRISCO HAS TO OFFER!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7990 Hickory Street have?
Some of 7990 Hickory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
