7990 Hickory Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7990 Hickory Street

7990 Hickory St · No Longer Available
Location

7990 Hickory St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF FRISCO. FANTASTIC SIZE YARD. LARGE COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. GREAT BRICK FIREPLACE. GARDEN WINDOW IN BREAKFAST NOOK. CHARMING HOME & NEIGHBORHOOD AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT FRISCO HAS TO OFFER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

