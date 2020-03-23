7965 Kings Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent condition no CARPET move-in ready 3 bdrm 2 bath one story home with high ceilings with lots of upgrades. Updated kitchen granite counter top back splash, stainless steel appliances. Large updated master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upgraded laminate floor throughout for easy maintenance. Epoxy coating garage floor. B-on-B fence with lush landscape. Walking distance to school, minutes to 121 & Preston Road. Bonus front-loaded washer and dryer, kitchen stainless refrigerator for tenant to use are included.