Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:58 AM

7965 Kings Ridge Road

Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7965 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent condition no CARPET move-in ready 3 bdrm 2 bath one story home with high ceilings with lots of upgrades. Updated kitchen granite counter top back splash, stainless steel appliances. Large updated master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upgraded laminate floor throughout for easy maintenance. Epoxy coating garage floor. B-on-B fence with lush landscape. Walking distance to school, minutes to 121 & Preston Road. Bonus front-loaded washer and dryer, kitchen stainless refrigerator for tenant to use are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7965 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7965 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7965 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7965 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7965 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7965 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7965 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7965 Kings Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7965 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7965 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7965 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7965 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

