7965 Kings Ridge Road

Amenities
Excellent condition no CARPET move-in ready 3 bdrm 2 bath one story home with high ceilings with lots of upgrades. Updated kitchen granite counter top back splash, stainless steel appliances. Large updated master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upgraded laminate floor throughout for easy maintenance. Epoxy coating garage floor. B-on-B fence with lush landscape. Walking distance to school, minutes to 121 & Preston Road. Bonus front-loaded washer and dryer, kitchen stainless refrigerator for tenant to use are included.