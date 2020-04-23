7961 Whitehart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the hart of Frisco located in thought after Queens Gate community with pool and parks. Home futures 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Big game room, that is currently used as a 4th bedroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, island, and SS appliances has oversize walk-in pantry, spacious family room with fireplace on the first floor open to the kitchen and dining area. Large walk out balcony off the master bedroom. Gated entrance to the front door and 8 ft face allow more privacy.