All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7961 Whitehart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7961 Whitehart Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:08 PM

7961 Whitehart Street

7961 Whitehart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7961 Whitehart Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the hart of Frisco located in thought after Queens Gate community with pool and parks. Home futures 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Big game room, that is currently used as a 4th bedroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, island, and SS appliances has oversize walk-in pantry, spacious family room with fireplace on the first floor open to the kitchen and dining area. Large walk out balcony off the master bedroom. Gated entrance to the front door and 8 ft face allow more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 Whitehart Street have any available units?
7961 Whitehart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7961 Whitehart Street have?
Some of 7961 Whitehart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7961 Whitehart Street currently offering any rent specials?
7961 Whitehart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 Whitehart Street pet-friendly?
No, 7961 Whitehart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7961 Whitehart Street offer parking?
Yes, 7961 Whitehart Street offers parking.
Does 7961 Whitehart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7961 Whitehart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 Whitehart Street have a pool?
Yes, 7961 Whitehart Street has a pool.
Does 7961 Whitehart Street have accessible units?
No, 7961 Whitehart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 Whitehart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7961 Whitehart Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District