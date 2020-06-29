All apartments in Frisco
7757 Lancelot Road

Location

7757 Lancelot Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean, neat and neutral 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with central Frisco location. Minutes from great shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 121 or Dallas North Tollway. One level living. Wood look, easy care laminate floors in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in each bedroom Granite counter tops, extra-deep stainless steel sink. Gas log fireplace. Master has jetted tub and separate shower. Full sprinkler system makes it easy to water. Very private back yard with BOB fence. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 Lancelot Road have any available units?
7757 Lancelot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 Lancelot Road have?
Some of 7757 Lancelot Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 Lancelot Road currently offering any rent specials?
7757 Lancelot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 Lancelot Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7757 Lancelot Road is pet friendly.
Does 7757 Lancelot Road offer parking?
Yes, 7757 Lancelot Road offers parking.
Does 7757 Lancelot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 Lancelot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 Lancelot Road have a pool?
No, 7757 Lancelot Road does not have a pool.
Does 7757 Lancelot Road have accessible units?
No, 7757 Lancelot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 Lancelot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7757 Lancelot Road has units with dishwashers.

