7757 Lancelot Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super clean, neat and neutral 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with central Frisco location. Minutes from great shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 121 or Dallas North Tollway. One level living. Wood look, easy care laminate floors in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in each bedroom Granite counter tops, extra-deep stainless steel sink. Gas log fireplace. Master has jetted tub and separate shower. Full sprinkler system makes it easy to water. Very private back yard with BOB fence. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.