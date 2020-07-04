7601 Tournament Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this lovely townhome in a quiet neighborhood within the sought-after award-winning Frisco ISD, close to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that this fast-paced, growing and exciting City of Frisco has to offer. It is ready for move-in. Nice and easy-to-maintain floors throughout the whole house. No more carpets! You will find all of the bedrooms upstairs, s well as 2 full bathrooms (upstairs). One half bathroom downstairs. Enjoy this cozy wood-burning fireplace in your family room to warm you up while watching TV, reading a book or relaxing with family and friends. The refrigerator stays with the property. Come and tour this home and make it yours!