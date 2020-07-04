All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:18 PM

7601 Tournament Road

7601 Tournament Road · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Tournament Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this lovely townhome in a quiet neighborhood within the sought-after award-winning Frisco ISD, close to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that this fast-paced, growing and exciting City of Frisco has to offer. It is ready for move-in. Nice and easy-to-maintain floors throughout the whole house. No more carpets! You will find all of the bedrooms upstairs, s well as 2 full bathrooms (upstairs). One half bathroom downstairs. Enjoy this cozy wood-burning fireplace in your family room to warm you up while watching TV, reading a book or relaxing with family and friends. The refrigerator stays with the property. Come and tour this home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Tournament Road have any available units?
7601 Tournament Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Tournament Road have?
Some of 7601 Tournament Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Tournament Road currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Tournament Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Tournament Road pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Tournament Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7601 Tournament Road offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Tournament Road offers parking.
Does 7601 Tournament Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Tournament Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Tournament Road have a pool?
No, 7601 Tournament Road does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Tournament Road have accessible units?
No, 7601 Tournament Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Tournament Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Tournament Road has units with dishwashers.

