Frisco, TX
7561 Ravenhill Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:57 PM

7561 Ravenhill Drive

7561 Ravenhill Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7561 Ravenhill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
This adorable 4 bedroom home has been recently updated w-a whole new kitchen, new flooring throughout, SS Apps + fresh paint. MOVE IN READY & WELL MAINTAINED!! Home features a large kitchen w-tiled back-splash, island, pristine white cabinets, electric cook-top + an abundance of cabinets & storage space! Great sized bedrooms! Sunny Breakfast nook opens up to the spacious Living room with soaring ceilings & a warming FP! Enjoy the covered front porch and back patio. Huge upstairs game room also has a built-in desk area! Right in the heart of the highly sought after Frisco ISD. Just minutes to fine dinning, shopping, sports venues and more. Walking distance from the community pool, playground and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have any available units?
7561 Ravenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have?
Some of 7561 Ravenhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7561 Ravenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7561 Ravenhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7561 Ravenhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7561 Ravenhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7561 Ravenhill Drive offers parking.
Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7561 Ravenhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7561 Ravenhill Drive has a pool.
Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7561 Ravenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7561 Ravenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7561 Ravenhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

