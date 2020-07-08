7561 Ravenhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

This adorable 4 bedroom home has been recently updated w-a whole new kitchen, new flooring throughout, SS Apps + fresh paint. MOVE IN READY & WELL MAINTAINED!! Home features a large kitchen w-tiled back-splash, island, pristine white cabinets, electric cook-top + an abundance of cabinets & storage space! Great sized bedrooms! Sunny Breakfast nook opens up to the spacious Living room with soaring ceilings & a warming FP! Enjoy the covered front porch and back patio. Huge upstairs game room also has a built-in desk area! Right in the heart of the highly sought after Frisco ISD. Just minutes to fine dinning, shopping, sports venues and more. Walking distance from the community pool, playground and walking trails.