7459 Calla Lilly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

A rare gem in Frisco! Gorgeous home in Park Place located in FRISCO ISD within walking distance of Vaughn Elementary! Huge backyard, gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and custom lighting. Breathtaking master suite with freestanding bathtub and huge closet with builtin shelving, drawers, and more! Three bedrooms are downstairs with a gameroom and another bedroom upstairs. The gameroom features a bar area with mini fridge and open space perfect for entertaining. The backyard features a large covered patio with plenty of backyard space for pets, kids, or entertaining. Located minutes from Frisco entertainment including restaurants, Frisco Roughriders, FC Dallas Soccer, The Star and more.