Frisco, TX
7305 Beckington Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:42 AM

7305 Beckington Drive

7305 Beckington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Beckington Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this sunny home, built with a large family in mind. This home boasts 5 bedrooms each tucked in it’s own corner. It is in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, medical centers and stellar schools. It has been recently updated with designer paint color, scraped ceilings in the common areas and master suite as well as new tile floors and carpeting. Front dining room makes a great home office. Large game room with beautiful picture window and barn door window treatment makes a great area for bigger kids. Under stair storage and FUN under stair dungeon for kids play or dog kennel. Meet neighbors at neighborhood pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Beckington Drive have any available units?
7305 Beckington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 Beckington Drive have?
Some of 7305 Beckington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Beckington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Beckington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Beckington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Beckington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Beckington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Beckington Drive offers parking.
Does 7305 Beckington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Beckington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Beckington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7305 Beckington Drive has a pool.
Does 7305 Beckington Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 Beckington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Beckington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 Beckington Drive has units with dishwashers.

