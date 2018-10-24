7305 Beckington Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this sunny home, built with a large family in mind. This home boasts 5 bedrooms each tucked in it’s own corner. It is in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, medical centers and stellar schools. It has been recently updated with designer paint color, scraped ceilings in the common areas and master suite as well as new tile floors and carpeting. Front dining room makes a great home office. Large game room with beautiful picture window and barn door window treatment makes a great area for bigger kids. Under stair storage and FUN under stair dungeon for kids play or dog kennel. Meet neighbors at neighborhood pool.