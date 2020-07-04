7274 Aclare Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD! Luxury & comfort await you in this Immaculate 2017 built like new home located in highly sought after Richwoods subdiv on oversized corner lot. The home features 5 spacious bedroom,3 full baths,Gorgeous hand-scraped nailed down hardwood floors in common areas,Curved staircase & huge game room. Kitchen includes SS appliances w gas cooktop & granite countertops. Richwoods Community amenities feature a resort style pool,clubhouse & fitness center,parks, playgrounds, soccer fields, and a dog park. Conveniently located Minutes from DNT&121, shoppping & dinning places.Refrigerator,washer,dryer included! Large corner lot backyard w covered patio is ideal for entertaining guests in summer.