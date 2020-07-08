6908 Chateau Drive

Amenities
Location! Location! Beautiful 2 story home with 4BR-2.5 bath in Frisco, just minutes from from major highways 121 & Dallas North Tollway in a quiet neighborhood. Brand new (May 2018) Kitchen Granite Counters plus 4 inch granite back splash. New energy efficient AC (inside & outside) installed (2017) (low bills). Soaring ceilings & designer paint thru out,upgraded light fixtures,laminated wood floor in most areas.Master suite down, Three more BR up, 4th BR upstairs could be used as a Game Room or study.Updated Master bath.Walking distance to Shawnee Elem,Exemplary Frisco schools,very close to park,shopping,Restaurants, Stonebriar mall area. WARRANTY ON APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED.