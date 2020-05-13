6766 Livorno Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Completely updated END unit in the cozy neighborhood of Bella Casa. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom features wood laminate flooring downstairs in the main areas, Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, downstairs bedroom and bathroom, laundry (washer and dryer included), fenced side yard, rear entry 2 car garage, 2 additional bedrooms with a loft and gorgeous updated guest bathroom upstairs. Huge vaulted ceilings in main level and a large master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Community amenities include an amazing pool, gym, and club house. Please contact listing agent for private showings. conveniently located near the STAR, DNT, FISO, Stonebriar mall, Toyota, Ikea, and 3 miles to Shoppes of Legacy.