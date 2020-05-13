All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6766 Livorno Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6766 Livorno Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6766 Livorno Lane

6766 Livorno Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6766 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Completely updated END unit in the cozy neighborhood of Bella Casa. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom features wood laminate flooring downstairs in the main areas, Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, downstairs bedroom and bathroom, laundry (washer and dryer included), fenced side yard, rear entry 2 car garage, 2 additional bedrooms with a loft and gorgeous updated guest bathroom upstairs. Huge vaulted ceilings in main level and a large master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Community amenities include an amazing pool, gym, and club house. Please contact listing agent for private showings. conveniently located near the STAR, DNT, FISO, Stonebriar mall, Toyota, Ikea, and 3 miles to Shoppes of Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6766 Livorno Lane have any available units?
6766 Livorno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6766 Livorno Lane have?
Some of 6766 Livorno Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6766 Livorno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6766 Livorno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6766 Livorno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6766 Livorno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6766 Livorno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6766 Livorno Lane offers parking.
Does 6766 Livorno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6766 Livorno Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6766 Livorno Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6766 Livorno Lane has a pool.
Does 6766 Livorno Lane have accessible units?
No, 6766 Livorno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6766 Livorno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6766 Livorno Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District