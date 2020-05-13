6766 Livorno Lane

Amenities
Completely updated END unit in the cozy neighborhood of Bella Casa. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom features wood laminate flooring downstairs in the main areas, Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, downstairs bedroom and bathroom, laundry (washer and dryer included), fenced side yard, rear entry 2 car garage, 2 additional bedrooms with a loft and gorgeous updated guest bathroom upstairs. Huge vaulted ceilings in main level and a large master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Community amenities include an amazing pool, gym, and club house. Please contact listing agent for private showings. conveniently located near the STAR, DNT, FISO, Stonebriar mall, Toyota, Ikea, and 3 miles to Shoppes of Legacy.