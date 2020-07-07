All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6736 Pistoia Drive

6736 Pistoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Pistoia Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, light and luxurious 4 BR, 3 BA Townhome end unit conveniently located along the 5 Billion Dollar Mile in Frisco. New carpet and paint throughout! Tons of storage - every bedroom with walk-in closets, including downstairs bedroom. Kitchen with stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Wood floors in family room with gas fireplace. Lease includes the use of (1) TV (in master closet), washer, dryer and Kitchen refrigerator. Workbench in garage stays. Downstairs bedroom can be used as a study for maximum flexibility. Minutes from the North Dallas Tollway, Frisco Station, Toyota and Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6736 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6736 Pistoia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6736 Pistoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6736 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6736 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6736 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6736 Pistoia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
No, 6736 Pistoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6736 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

