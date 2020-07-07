6736 Pistoia Drive

Amenities

Large, light and luxurious 4 BR, 3 BA Townhome end unit conveniently located along the 5 Billion Dollar Mile in Frisco. New carpet and paint throughout! Tons of storage - every bedroom with walk-in closets, including downstairs bedroom. Kitchen with stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Wood floors in family room with gas fireplace. Lease includes the use of (1) TV (in master closet), washer, dryer and Kitchen refrigerator. Workbench in garage stays. Downstairs bedroom can be used as a study for maximum flexibility. Minutes from the North Dallas Tollway, Frisco Station, Toyota and Legacy.