Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rare and beautiful open plan 3-2-2 single story home in the desirable Frisco ISD. dual living areas with floor-to-ceiling Austin stone fireplace in the family room. hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedroom. Spacious split master suite. Great covered patio and fenced back yard backing up onto green belt for extra privacy. New AC and roof. Convenient to North Dallas Tollway and minutes from Frisco shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



This deal won't last long!