Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6595 Lebanon Rd
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

6595 Lebanon Rd

6595 Lebanon Road · No Longer Available
Location

6595 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Tired of looking for a new apartment?

  Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

----------------------------------------------------
  Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Features

  Newly Renovated Apartment Homes Available

Now Featuring Quartz Counters In Select Homes

Chef Style Kitchens With Granite Countertops*

Custom Cabinetry

Elegant Fireplaces In Every Home

Full-size Washer/Dryer Connections In All Units

Individual Balconies And Patios

Large Walk-in Closets

Private Apartment Entries

Private Yards

Stainless Steel Appliances

Upgraded Lighting And Fixtures

Vaulted Ceilings

Wood-style Flooring

Private Attached Garages

Built-in Desks

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Features

  24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Availability 24 Hours

Close Proximity To Retail Shopping & Dining

Community Clubhouse

Convenient Access To Dallas North Tollway

Exclusive Gated Entry

Fireplaces In Select Apartment Homes

Fitness Center

Frisco Isd

Grilling Station

Personal Package Receiving

Planned Social Gatherings

Professional & Friendly Management Team

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Spacious Storage Units

Wi-fi In Public Areas

Wi-fi Lounge

Pet Policy

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6595 Lebanon Rd have any available units?
6595 Lebanon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6595 Lebanon Rd have?
Some of 6595 Lebanon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6595 Lebanon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6595 Lebanon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6595 Lebanon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6595 Lebanon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6595 Lebanon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6595 Lebanon Rd offers parking.
Does 6595 Lebanon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6595 Lebanon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6595 Lebanon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6595 Lebanon Rd has a pool.
Does 6595 Lebanon Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 6595 Lebanon Rd has accessible units.
Does 6595 Lebanon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6595 Lebanon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

