6595 Lebanon Rd

Amenities
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!
----------------------------------------------------
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Features
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes Available
Now Featuring Quartz Counters In Select Homes
Chef Style Kitchens With Granite Countertops*
Custom Cabinetry
Elegant Fireplaces In Every Home
Full-size Washer/Dryer Connections In All Units
Individual Balconies And Patios
Large Walk-in Closets
Private Apartment Entries
Private Yards
Stainless Steel Appliances
Upgraded Lighting And Fixtures
Vaulted Ceilings
Wood-style Flooring
Private Attached Garages
Built-in Desks
___________________________________________________________
Community Features
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Availability 24 Hours
Close Proximity To Retail Shopping & Dining
Community Clubhouse
Convenient Access To Dallas North Tollway
Exclusive Gated Entry
Fireplaces In Select Apartment Homes
Fitness Center
Frisco Isd
Grilling Station
Personal Package Receiving
Planned Social Gatherings
Professional & Friendly Management Team
Resort Style Swimming Pool
Spacious Storage Units
Wi-fi In Public Areas
Wi-fi Lounge
Pet Policy