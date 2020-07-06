All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

655 Kimblewick Drive

655 Kimblewick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

655 Kimblewick Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Live like a king in a almost new Home. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator Included. Enjoy the like new home.
Lovely patio home with open floor plan. Home has many upgrades throughout, high ceilings, lots of crown molding, split bedrooms, and upgraded bathrooms. Big kitchen, granite counters, gas cook top, 2 bedrooms at the front of the home, master at back. Large master bathroom has dual sinks and extra-large shower. Covered back patio is extended and the patio and grassy area. Gas outlet is in the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Kimblewick Drive have any available units?
655 Kimblewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Kimblewick Drive have?
Some of 655 Kimblewick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Kimblewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
655 Kimblewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Kimblewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 655 Kimblewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 655 Kimblewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 655 Kimblewick Drive offers parking.
Does 655 Kimblewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Kimblewick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Kimblewick Drive have a pool?
No, 655 Kimblewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 655 Kimblewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 655 Kimblewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Kimblewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Kimblewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

