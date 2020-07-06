655 Kimblewick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Live like a king in a almost new Home. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator Included. Enjoy the like new home.

Lovely patio home with open floor plan. Home has many upgrades throughout, high ceilings, lots of crown molding, split bedrooms, and upgraded bathrooms. Big kitchen, granite counters, gas cook top, 2 bedrooms at the front of the home, master at back. Large master bathroom has dual sinks and extra-large shower. Covered back patio is extended and the patio and grassy area. Gas outlet is in the patio.