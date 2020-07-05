All apartments in Frisco
6204 Autumnwood Drive

6204 Autumnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Autumnwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS home w Exceptional Upgrades! Newly laid wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, makes for SOPHISTICATED finish and EASY CLEAN UP! Kitchen is adorned w ample cabinets and counter space. Neutral granite counter tops tie together seamlessly, the SS appliances (GAS COOKTOP), tile flooring and deep wood finish cabinetry. Eat in kitchen w breakfast bar is open concept allowing for inclusion between kitchen and living. Fireplace adds ambiance and a cozy feel! Master bath is PURE RELAXATION w crisp white cabinetry, dual sinks, stand up shower and fabulous garden tub - perfect for a soak! Over-sized patio and large lush back yard are PERFECT for relaxing, entertaining, ENJOYING. Don't miss out - view today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have any available units?
6204 Autumnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have?
Some of 6204 Autumnwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Autumnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Autumnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Autumnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Autumnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Autumnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Autumnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6204 Autumnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6204 Autumnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Autumnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Autumnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

