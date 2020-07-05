6204 Autumnwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS home w Exceptional Upgrades! Newly laid wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, makes for SOPHISTICATED finish and EASY CLEAN UP! Kitchen is adorned w ample cabinets and counter space. Neutral granite counter tops tie together seamlessly, the SS appliances (GAS COOKTOP), tile flooring and deep wood finish cabinetry. Eat in kitchen w breakfast bar is open concept allowing for inclusion between kitchen and living. Fireplace adds ambiance and a cozy feel! Master bath is PURE RELAXATION w crisp white cabinetry, dual sinks, stand up shower and fabulous garden tub - perfect for a soak! Over-sized patio and large lush back yard are PERFECT for relaxing, entertaining, ENJOYING. Don't miss out - view today!!