6082 Blazing Star Road

High ceilings very appealing and inviting floor plan. Light and Bright This home features 5 bedrooms all good sizes. Two full bathrooms down both standing showers and two bathrooms up. Two living two dinings down and big game room and media upstairs. Just freshly painted and brand new carpet installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
