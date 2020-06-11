6082 Blazing Star Road

Amenities

High ceilings very appealing and inviting floor plan. Light and Bright This home features 5 bedrooms all good sizes. Two full bathrooms down both standing showers and two bathrooms up. Two living two dinings down and big game room and media upstairs. Just freshly painted and brand new carpet installed.