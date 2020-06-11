All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6082 Blazing Star Road

6082 Blazing Star Road · No Longer Available
Location

6082 Blazing Star Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
High ceilings very appealing and inviting floor plan. Light and Bright This home features 5 bedrooms all good sizes. Two full bathrooms down both standing showers and two bathrooms up. Two living two dinings down and big game room and media upstairs. Just freshly painted and brand new carpet installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6082 Blazing Star Road have any available units?
6082 Blazing Star Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6082 Blazing Star Road have?
Some of 6082 Blazing Star Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6082 Blazing Star Road currently offering any rent specials?
6082 Blazing Star Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6082 Blazing Star Road pet-friendly?
No, 6082 Blazing Star Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6082 Blazing Star Road offer parking?
Yes, 6082 Blazing Star Road offers parking.
Does 6082 Blazing Star Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6082 Blazing Star Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6082 Blazing Star Road have a pool?
No, 6082 Blazing Star Road does not have a pool.
Does 6082 Blazing Star Road have accessible units?
No, 6082 Blazing Star Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6082 Blazing Star Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6082 Blazing Star Road has units with dishwashers.

