6048 Pisa Lane

This terrific Bella Casa Townhome has one of the best floor plans in the subdivision. With plenty of windows and natural light this corner unit has easy access to and from DNT and major streets. Handsome black appliances, tile floors in wet areas, gas fireplace, two car garage, wonderful open living area, community pool, clubhouse with exercise room, lounge and cookout area. Near great shopping, sports and entertainment. Clothes Washer and Dryer included. Dallas Cowboys Training Ford Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall. Major employers Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Heartland Systems, JC Penny, Chase Mort., NTT Data, The Hartford. HOA covers lawn and landscape service! Sorry, no pets please.