All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6048 Pisa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6048 Pisa Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

6048 Pisa Lane

6048 Pisa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6048 Pisa Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This terrific Bella Casa Townhome has one of the best floor plans in the subdivision. With plenty of windows and natural light this corner unit has easy access to and from DNT and major streets. Handsome black appliances, tile floors in wet areas, gas fireplace, two car garage, wonderful open living area, community pool, clubhouse with exercise room, lounge and cookout area. Near great shopping, sports and entertainment. Clothes Washer and Dryer included. Dallas Cowboys Training Ford Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall. Major employers Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Heartland Systems, JC Penny, Chase Mort., NTT Data, The Hartford. HOA covers lawn and landscape service! Sorry, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Pisa Lane have any available units?
6048 Pisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6048 Pisa Lane have?
Some of 6048 Pisa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 Pisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Pisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Pisa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6048 Pisa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6048 Pisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6048 Pisa Lane offers parking.
Does 6048 Pisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6048 Pisa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Pisa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6048 Pisa Lane has a pool.
Does 6048 Pisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 6048 Pisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Pisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6048 Pisa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District