6004 Arlington Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Great one story home within walking distance to schools. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. The charming living room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is light and bright with ample white cabinets and stainless appliances. The additional living room at the front of the house could also be used as an office space.