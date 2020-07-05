Great one story home within walking distance to schools. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. The charming living room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is light and bright with ample white cabinets and stainless appliances. The additional living room at the front of the house could also be used as an office space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 Arlington Dr have any available units?
6004 Arlington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Arlington Dr have?
Some of 6004 Arlington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Arlington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Arlington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Arlington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6004 Arlington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6004 Arlington Dr offer parking?
No, 6004 Arlington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Arlington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 Arlington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Arlington Dr have a pool?
No, 6004 Arlington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Arlington Dr have accessible units?
No, 6004 Arlington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Arlington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Arlington Dr has units with dishwashers.
