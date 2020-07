Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

STUNNING HOME!BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BRAND NEW PAINT, WOODEN DECK, 4 BEDROOMS + STUDY AND MEDIA ROOM MAKES THIS HOME A MUST SEE. CORNER LOT, AUSTIN STONE, CERAMIC TILE, 42INCH CHERRY CABINETS,BUILT IN APPLS,SECURITY SYSTEM,JETTED TUB,2 IN BLINDS & NEUTRAL COLORS. NEW ROOF IN 2016, NEW FENSE in 2015, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES in 2019, NEW WATER HEATER IN 2018, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING ON GROUND FLOOR. NEXT TO STARWOOD!!!