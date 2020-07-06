All apartments in Frisco
5968 Hidden Creek Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:49 AM

5968 Hidden Creek Lane

5968 Hidden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5968 Hidden Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
UPDATE- WE HAVE THREE APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME! This is not your normal rental home! This beautiful, partially furnished home is just what the doctor ordered. Whether it's hanging out in the beautiful SPOOL after a long day of work or watching TV in the man cave upstairs, this magnificent home is perfect for you. The beautiful vaulted ceilings and spacious rooms will have you wanting to buy this place before you know it. Located just minutes from the Frisco Star, Dallas North Tollway and HWY 121, this home is perfect for your traveling needs. Whip up a gourmet meal in this state of the art kitchen with an eat in bar and open concept for your entertaining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have any available units?
5968 Hidden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have?
Some of 5968 Hidden Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5968 Hidden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5968 Hidden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5968 Hidden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5968 Hidden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5968 Hidden Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

