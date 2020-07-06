5968 Hidden Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

UPDATE- WE HAVE THREE APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME! This is not your normal rental home! This beautiful, partially furnished home is just what the doctor ordered. Whether it's hanging out in the beautiful SPOOL after a long day of work or watching TV in the man cave upstairs, this magnificent home is perfect for you. The beautiful vaulted ceilings and spacious rooms will have you wanting to buy this place before you know it. Located just minutes from the Frisco Star, Dallas North Tollway and HWY 121, this home is perfect for your traveling needs. Whip up a gourmet meal in this state of the art kitchen with an eat in bar and open concept for your entertaining needs.