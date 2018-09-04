5952 Pisa Lane

Amenities

Owner will negotiate rent price with 2 yr agreement. Location Location! Owner ready for tenant. Upgrades a plenty! This townhome in Bella Casa is move in ready today!. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath has an open floor plan with lots of hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in living and dining areas. Kitchen is open to dining and living areas. It has granite countertops with island and gas cooktop. Washer and dryer, and refrigerator are included. 2nd floor open to dining area. Game room area on second floor can be turned into office area. Master has large bath, including double sinks and walk-in closet. Minutes from Dallas North Tollway and close to restaurants, shopping & entertainment. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and party area with available BBQ. Please call Tony Allen (214)535-1440 for showings.