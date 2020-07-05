All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 Kerry Drive

5913 Kerry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Kerry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous home for sale or lease in Richwoods, faces EAST, short term lease avail too, lease before you buy!...over $100k in plan options and upgrades including 2 media rooms (up and down), Versatile floorplan with 5 living areas including study and huge family room, Soaring ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, open plan for easy entertaining. Large kitchen, granite, upgraded Stainless appl, double ovens, island. Nook overlooks backyard and extended covered patio. Beautiful plantation shutters, luxurious master bath, 7.1 surround, walk-in closets, curved walls and stairs, 3 car garage. Richwoods amenities...Clubhouse, Fitness ctr, Resort style pool with slides, many parks and playgrounds. Lease-to-own avail too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Kerry Drive have any available units?
5913 Kerry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Kerry Drive have?
Some of 5913 Kerry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Kerry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Kerry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Kerry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Kerry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5913 Kerry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Kerry Drive offers parking.
Does 5913 Kerry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Kerry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Kerry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5913 Kerry Drive has a pool.
Does 5913 Kerry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5913 Kerry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Kerry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Kerry Drive has units with dishwashers.

