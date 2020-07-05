5913 Kerry Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous home for sale or lease in Richwoods, faces EAST, short term lease avail too, lease before you buy!...over $100k in plan options and upgrades including 2 media rooms (up and down), Versatile floorplan with 5 living areas including study and huge family room, Soaring ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, open plan for easy entertaining. Large kitchen, granite, upgraded Stainless appl, double ovens, island. Nook overlooks backyard and extended covered patio. Beautiful plantation shutters, luxurious master bath, 7.1 surround, walk-in closets, curved walls and stairs, 3 car garage. Richwoods amenities...Clubhouse, Fitness ctr, Resort style pool with slides, many parks and playgrounds. Lease-to-own avail too