5876 Shetland Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Frisco!!! Location, location, location.. hurry to see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is located right off the Tollway and Stonebrook. Home features extensive hard surface floors, staked formals, an open floor plan, nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, huge master closet, 2 living areas, and a nice size backyard. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Home is just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Feeds to much desired Frisco ISD!! ***owner does require minimum 640 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****