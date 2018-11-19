All apartments in Frisco
5869 Hidden Creek Lane

5869 Hidden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5869 Hidden Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Elegant and wonderful home with grand features. Wood floors throughout first floor. Walk in to the bright and open living with views to the backyard area. Ample spaced rooms throughout are perfect for all uses. Frisco ISD schools. Exquisite outdoor space offers a fire pit, seating area, covered patio and backs to walking trail. Second floor hosts all bedrooms and laundry area. Master bedroom separate from other bedrooms and has access to private balcony. Will consider short term lease with additional premium. Pet friendly. Application can be completed and paid online. Tenant will be required to carry renter's insurance throughout lease term. Text agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have any available units?
5869 Hidden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have?
Some of 5869 Hidden Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 Hidden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5869 Hidden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 Hidden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 Hidden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5869 Hidden Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

