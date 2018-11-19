5869 Hidden Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Elegant and wonderful home with grand features. Wood floors throughout first floor. Walk in to the bright and open living with views to the backyard area. Ample spaced rooms throughout are perfect for all uses. Frisco ISD schools. Exquisite outdoor space offers a fire pit, seating area, covered patio and backs to walking trail. Second floor hosts all bedrooms and laundry area. Master bedroom separate from other bedrooms and has access to private balcony. Will consider short term lease with additional premium. Pet friendly. Application can be completed and paid online. Tenant will be required to carry renter's insurance throughout lease term. Text agent for more info.