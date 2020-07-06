All apartments in Frisco
5827 Lone Rock Road

5827 Lone Rock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Lone Rock Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Well maintained 1.5 story home located in sought after west Frisco. Award-winning Frisco ISD. Formal living, dining, family rooms, study, 4 bedrooms all on 1st floor, 3.5 baths. Wood floor in entryway, dining, living & family rooms. Plantation shutters & chair rails. Granite counter top in kitchen, master bath & guest bath. New kitchen appliances upgraded recently. Large family room with stone fireplace is open to a large gourmet kitchen with island & breakfast area with bay window. Spacious master suite & master bath has double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower & WIC. Media room up with a wet bar & half bath. Enclosed patio & pergola with wood deck. Community pool, playground, private ponds & green belt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Lone Rock Road have any available units?
5827 Lone Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Lone Rock Road have?
Some of 5827 Lone Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Lone Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Lone Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Lone Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Lone Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5827 Lone Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Lone Rock Road offers parking.
Does 5827 Lone Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Lone Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Lone Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 5827 Lone Rock Road has a pool.
Does 5827 Lone Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 5827 Lone Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Lone Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Lone Rock Road has units with dishwashers.

