5827 Lone Rock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Well maintained 1.5 story home located in sought after west Frisco. Award-winning Frisco ISD. Formal living, dining, family rooms, study, 4 bedrooms all on 1st floor, 3.5 baths. Wood floor in entryway, dining, living & family rooms. Plantation shutters & chair rails. Granite counter top in kitchen, master bath & guest bath. New kitchen appliances upgraded recently. Large family room with stone fireplace is open to a large gourmet kitchen with island & breakfast area with bay window. Spacious master suite & master bath has double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower & WIC. Media room up with a wet bar & half bath. Enclosed patio & pergola with wood deck. Community pool, playground, private ponds & green belt.