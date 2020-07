Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

2 Story 5 bedroom house with MASTER DOWN and all other bedrooms upstairs. Tons of space in the kitchen and commercial grade 6-burner gas cooktop for cooking with the perfect temperature. Elegant executive study features an inset wine rack and track lighting to feature your favorite art pieces, all perfect conversation starters for company. Sizable game room upstairs ideal for all sorts of entertainment. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Community Pool, Clubhouse, and FRISCO ISD.