5650 Travis Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Exclusive GATED community. 1 mile from Toyota HDQ. Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath custom home with study located on a cul-de-sac street. Open floor plan with huge island and built in desk and plenty of cabinets. Inviting living room features hardwood floors, built ins and cast stone fireplace. Large master suite area. Upstairs boasts 2 generous bedrooms and a bath. BEST VALUE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!

THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY! FRIDGE INCLUDED.

Available to move in on April 1