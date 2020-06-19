All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:11 PM

5650 Travis Drive

5650 Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Travis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Exclusive GATED community. 1 mile from Toyota HDQ. Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath custom home with study located on a cul-de-sac street. Open floor plan with huge island and built in desk and plenty of cabinets. Inviting living room features hardwood floors, built ins and cast stone fireplace. Large master suite area. Upstairs boasts 2 generous bedrooms and a bath. BEST VALUE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!
THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY! FRIDGE INCLUDED.
Available to move in on April 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Travis Drive have any available units?
5650 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Travis Drive have?
Some of 5650 Travis Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5650 Travis Drive offer parking?
No, 5650 Travis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5650 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 5650 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5650 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Travis Drive has units with dishwashers.

