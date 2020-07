Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

APPLICATION IN PROCESS: Very nice 2 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Car townhome in Frisco near tollway and Hwy 121. Oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet in master bath. Second bedroom has in suite bath. Nicely appointed kitchen with bar and adjoining dining area. Good sized living area with fireplace to the right as you enter. Laundry upstairs. Check it out; you'll be glad you did. Available now. Realtor is related to owner.