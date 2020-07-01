5534 Grosseto Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded townhouse with one of the largest yards in Bella Casa! 3 bed, one study can be used as a bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 2nd family room that leads to an expanded patio. Upgrades include: hardwoods, fenced & gated extra large yard maintained by HOA; crown molding; ceiling fans; granite with a breakfast bar in the gourmet kitchen with SS appliances; vaulted master ceiling; extra large master closet; gas log fireplace; excellent storage; fridge, washer, & dryer included. ALL House Lightning System are LED light bulbs.