All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5534 Grosseto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5534 Grosseto Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 9:59 AM

5534 Grosseto Drive

5534 Grosseto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5534 Grosseto Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded townhouse with one of the largest yards in Bella Casa! 3 bed, one study can be used as a bedroom, 2.5 bath with a 2nd family room that leads to an expanded patio. Upgrades include: hardwoods, fenced & gated extra large yard maintained by HOA; crown molding; ceiling fans; granite with a breakfast bar in the gourmet kitchen with SS appliances; vaulted master ceiling; extra large master closet; gas log fireplace; excellent storage; fridge, washer, & dryer included. ALL House Lightning System are LED light bulbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Grosseto Drive have any available units?
5534 Grosseto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Grosseto Drive have?
Some of 5534 Grosseto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Grosseto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Grosseto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Grosseto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Grosseto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5534 Grosseto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Grosseto Drive offers parking.
Does 5534 Grosseto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Grosseto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Grosseto Drive have a pool?
No, 5534 Grosseto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Grosseto Drive have accessible units?
No, 5534 Grosseto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Grosseto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 Grosseto Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District