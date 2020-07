Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This wonderful one story house located on Greenbelt,close to excellent schools, just 5 minutes from 121 and Dallas Tollway hwy.Amazing location,condition home includes large and bright living,kitchen with an island,dining and office.NO CARPET! SUPER CLEAN! .Great floor plan for family -you will fall in love with the house inside and outside.

Recently remodeled,Refrigerator is stay.