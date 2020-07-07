5526 Braemar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage media room

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CHASE AT STONEBRIAR GATED COMMUNITY. Newly updated custom home on corner lot. Largest floor plan in neighborhood and offered well below market and appraised value. Convenient to everything--The Star, Frisco Station, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy & many new corporate headquarters. Easy access to SRT & DNT. Thoughtful designed home with options galore. Large open family room and kitchen space with bonus room for downstairs game room or study. Master down with additional beds up plus large game room, media room, Study-office niche and flex room perfect for nursery, office, workout or craft room. New carpet, wood, paint, backsplash, lighting and roof 2018.