Frisco, TX
5526 Braemar Drive
5526 Braemar Drive

5526 Braemar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Braemar Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CHASE AT STONEBRIAR GATED COMMUNITY. Newly updated custom home on corner lot. Largest floor plan in neighborhood and offered well below market and appraised value. Convenient to everything--The Star, Frisco Station, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy & many new corporate headquarters. Easy access to SRT & DNT. Thoughtful designed home with options galore. Large open family room and kitchen space with bonus room for downstairs game room or study. Master down with additional beds up plus large game room, media room, Study-office niche and flex room perfect for nursery, office, workout or craft room. New carpet, wood, paint, backsplash, lighting and roof 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Braemar Drive have any available units?
5526 Braemar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 Braemar Drive have?
Some of 5526 Braemar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Braemar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Braemar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Braemar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Braemar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5526 Braemar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Braemar Drive offers parking.
Does 5526 Braemar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 Braemar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Braemar Drive have a pool?
No, 5526 Braemar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Braemar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5526 Braemar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Braemar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Braemar Drive has units with dishwashers.

